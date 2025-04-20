Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TOY. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

TSE TOY opened at C$22.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$20.97 and a 12 month high of C$35.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$31,898.15. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

