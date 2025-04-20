Spinnaker Trust Acquires 3,905 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $196.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.77 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.10.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.