State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,412 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,091,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $3,314,000. Finally, Busey Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 472,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.97.

Shares of MSFT opened at $367.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.73. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

