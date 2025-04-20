Steel Dynamics (STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average is $128.40. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

