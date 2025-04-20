Stifel Canada Has Weak Estimate for TSE:DBM FY2025 Earnings

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.07.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

TSE:DBM opened at C$6.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The stock has a market cap of C$599.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

Insider Transactions at Doman Building Materials Group

In other news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,300.00. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

