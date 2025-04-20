Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$14.75

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$14.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$691.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.04. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -18.53%.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.