Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$14.75

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$14.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -18.53%.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
