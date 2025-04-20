Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $69.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRDO. Mizuho dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.47 and a beta of 2.30. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $86.69.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,268,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,201,263.14. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $154,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 608,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,800,531.50. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,665 shares of company stock valued at $33,612,713. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.