Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$8.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.07.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DBM

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

TSE DBM opened at C$6.86 on Thursday. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$599.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,300.00. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.