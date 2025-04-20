Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARE. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.07.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

ARE opened at C$17.34 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$13.03 and a 12 month high of C$29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is -74.76%.

Insider Transactions at Aecon Group

In other news, Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

