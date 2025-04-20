Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

ON stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $378,312,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,989 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,624 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $62,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,195,000 after buying an additional 771,610 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

