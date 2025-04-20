Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXPI opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.13 and a 200-day moving average of $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

