StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.11. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 59.15% and a negative net margin of 24.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.68% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

