StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 192.95% and a negative net margin of 22.79%.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

