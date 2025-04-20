StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

NBY stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Insider Transactions at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 70,685 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,945.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 620,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,445.25. This represents a 12.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 301,077 shares of company stock worth $188,978. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

