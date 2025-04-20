StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.24. Organovo had a negative net margin of 10,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organovo will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.