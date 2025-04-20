StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 0.8 %

S&W Seed stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.84.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.47%.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

