StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.17. The InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
