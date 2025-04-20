StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

NYSE:TGI opened at $24.68 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

