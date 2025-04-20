StockNews.com Downgrades DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Hold

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

DRD opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

