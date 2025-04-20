StockNews.com Downgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICAD. BTIG Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday.

ICAD stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.78. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in iCAD by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

