StockNews.com Downgrades Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) to Buy

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $93.98 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 16.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 9,031.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

