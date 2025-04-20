StockNews.com Downgrades Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) to Buy

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Nathan’s Famous Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $93.98 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 16.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous
About Nathan’s Famous
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
