StockNews.com Downgrades Regional Management (NYSE:RM) to Buy

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $31.27 on Friday. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 44.42 and a quick ratio of 44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $477,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,415.83. This represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Regional Management by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Regional Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Regional Management by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

