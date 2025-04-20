StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CHEK opened at $0.67 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.20.
Check-Cap Company Profile
