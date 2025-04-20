StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Duluth Price Performance

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. Duluth has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $241.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Duluth news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,779.81. The trade was a 114.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 47.0% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 106.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duluth by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Stories

