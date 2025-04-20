StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $578,564,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 120,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.92 per share, for a total transaction of $18,254,981.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,152,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,974,841.04. This represents a 11.72 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,086,488 shares of company stock valued at $173,857,280 and sold 21,176,517 shares valued at $582,701,109. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

