StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GORO

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 669.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 251,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134,077 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.