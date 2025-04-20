StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $321.68 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.40.
About RBC Bearings
