StockNews.com Upgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to “Buy”

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $320.94 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $510.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.30.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 986.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

