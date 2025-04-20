StockNews.com Upgrades DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Buy

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXPE stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In other news, CEO David R. Little acquired 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,002,941.10. This represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $305,702.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,317.07. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 117,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.