StockNews.com Upgrades ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) to “Buy”

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

PLUS stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ePlus has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,898,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at $43,517,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $15,590,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $11,082,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,390,000 after buying an additional 121,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

