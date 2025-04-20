StockNews.com Upgrades Fluor (NYSE:FLR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Get Fluor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fluor

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Fluor has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $1,730,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 28.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fluor by 36.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.