StockNews.com Upgrades Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Buy

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBS. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22. Rambus has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,844 shares in the company, valued at $15,619,874.76. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,952 shares of company stock worth $6,447,055 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 554.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 927.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

