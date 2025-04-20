StockNews.com Upgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to “Buy”

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $96.34 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

