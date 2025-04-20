Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day moving average is $208.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

