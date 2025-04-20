Stride (LRN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $591.15 million for the quarter. Stride has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stride Trading Up 0.3 %
LRN opened at $135.87 on Friday. Stride has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
