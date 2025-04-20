Stride (LRN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $591.15 million for the quarter. Stride has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LRN opened at $135.87 on Friday. Stride has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

