Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.92% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after buying an additional 74,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,444.95. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.30. This trade represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

