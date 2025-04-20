Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,102 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

SG opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $45.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $84,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,804.63. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $118,452.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,280.80. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

