Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,102 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sweetgreen Stock Performance
SG opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $45.12.
Several research firms have issued reports on SG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
