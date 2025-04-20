Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $58.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNV

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.