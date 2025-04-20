TD Securities Cuts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$12.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Cascades Price Performance

Cascades Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$906.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$8.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is -64.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$88,380.00. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

