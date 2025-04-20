TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Price

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $110.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WFG. Raymond James reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

WFG stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $69.48 and a twelve month high of $102.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -609.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,861,000 after buying an additional 1,319,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $81,605,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,126,000 after purchasing an additional 780,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,265,000 after buying an additional 210,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after buying an additional 129,378 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

