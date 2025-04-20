TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TechTarget

TechTarget Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $238.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $35.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in TechTarget by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.