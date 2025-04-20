TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in TechTarget by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
