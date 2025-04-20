Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Tecogen Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.88 on Friday. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.