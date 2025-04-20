TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.62.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGNA. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEGNA

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.