Telsey Advisory Group Estimates Tractor Supply Q1 Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report released on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,198.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,876.75. The trade was a 42.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

