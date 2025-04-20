The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock Unloaded Rep. C. Scott Franklin

Representative C. Scott Franklin (R-Florida) recently sold shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN). In a filing disclosed on April 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $500,001 and $1,000,000 in The Baldwin Insurance Group stock on April 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY JOINT TBE” account.

Representative C. Scott Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on 2/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on 2/18/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) on 2/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/28/2025.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This represents a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWIN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About Representative Franklin

Scott Franklin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Franklin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Scott Franklin was born in Thomaston, Georgia. Franklin graduated from Lakeland High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1986 to 2000 and the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2000 to 2012.

Franklin earned a B.S. from the United States Naval Academy in 1986 and an M.B.A. from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1994. Franklin’s career experience includes owning an insurance agency and working as a naval aviator with the U.S. Navy.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

