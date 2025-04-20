The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,349,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $6,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $238.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.44 and a 200-day moving average of $269.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $215.10 and a one year high of $339.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.91.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

