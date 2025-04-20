The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $12.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $57.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.
Arvinas Stock Performance
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,230 shares of company stock worth $769,402 over the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,332,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $23,845,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $20,294,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after acquiring an additional 551,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 532,105 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
