The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $43.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of BL opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,113.38. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP lifted its stake in BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 68,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after buying an additional 435,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

