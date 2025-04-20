The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23,990.1% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,193,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,762,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,918,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 486,981 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 426,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 329,579 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

