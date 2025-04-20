The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $704.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 285,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 86,973 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

